Edward Thomas Grant, Jr.

July 16, 1954 - August 11, 2020

Arrington, VA

Edward Thomas Grant, Jr., 66, of Arrington, Va., passed on to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1954 in New Windsor, New York to the late Edward Thomas Grant and Mary Ann Urban Grant. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Wood.

Ed traveled the country before settling his family in the old Duet schoolhouse in Madison, VA where he also maintained a thriving painting business for many years before moving to Lovingston, VA. Ed was an avid baseball fan, a Yankee of course! His unique style and sense of humor will be well remembered.

He is survived by his sons, Justin Grant, Evan Grant and wife, Tiffany, and Nathan Grant and wife, Adrianne; grandchildren, Hunter Grant, Ezra Grant, Silas Grant, and Zeb Grant; as well as his best gal, Kathy Jean Uriss; and dog, Breezy.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



