Edward Timothy Silva
1935 - July 12, 2019
Toronto, ON, Canada
Professor Edward Timothy Silva passed away due to complications from metastatic prostate cancer on July 12th, 2019 at his home in Toronto, Canada.
He is survived by his sons, Nathaniel and Adam; his dear older brother, Fred Silva and his adored younger sister, Cynthia Weisberg (nee Silva); as well as his beloved life partner of 35 years, Anna Miransky.
Ed was born in New York City in 1935 to Anna Silva (nee Purkanski) and Obdulio Silva. After the age of seven, he was raised by Catholic Charities in Peekskill and Middletown, New York.
Ed was a member of the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957, stationed in Japan. Through the G.I. Bill, he attended Orange County Community College and received his B.A. from Harper College (SUNY), Binghamton, NY in 1961. He earned his doctorate in Sociology at the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor in 1968.
Ed was an associate professor of Sociology at University of Wisconsin – Madison from 1968 to 1974, and a tenured professor of Sociology at University of Toronto from 1974 – 2002.
Ed was active in a range of social movements including human rights, peace/anti-militarism, labor struggle, anti-imperialism and ecological protection. He published two books critiquing excessive private influence: Serving Power -- The Making of the Academic Social Science Expert (with Sheila Slaughter); and More Perishable Than Lettuce or Tomatoes -- Labour Law Reform and Toronto's Newspapers.
Ed was a fan of libraries, the daily papers, public radio and Democracy Now; baseball, public transit, walking, and the vegan diet. He was an intelligent, funny, responsible, caring, and respectful man.
Ed was well-loved and he is missed deeply.
Edward Silva was buried at Prospect Cemetery in Toronto; a memorial celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Toronto at 650 Lawrence Avenue West. Contact: 416-782-1069 or [email protected]
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019