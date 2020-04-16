|
Edward Winfield, Jr.
June 8, 1946 - April 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Edward Winfield, Jr., 73 of Newburgh, NY, went to glory on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Son of the late Edward Winfield, Sr. and Sadie Winfield, Winfield was born on June 8, 1946. He was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, where he was captain of the cross-country team and held speed records for cross country and track for well over two decades. He earned his bachelor's in History from Fayetteville State University where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity and where he met the late Pricilla Winfield (nee Blue) of Marietta, NC, who, on the day he first laid eyes on her, declared he was going to marry her. True to his word, they married on June 27, 1970 and remained married until Priscilla's passing in 2014. Winfield later earned his master's in education from SUNY New Paltz.
Winfield was an educator for more than thirty years teaching fourth and fifth grades. He was the first African American teacher at Temple Hill Academy in the Newburgh Enlarged City School District and taught there until his retirement in 2001. Though he was a certified administrator, his passion was in the classroom. Known for such antics as making surprise home visits, personally calling students with assignments on snow days and transforming his classroom into a biosphere bubble for science lessons, he was dedicated to inspiring children to learn. He was recognized for incorporating civic responsibility and giving in the classroom by routinely collecting thousands of canned goods for annual holiday food drives. Winfield was a member of NYSUT's Newburgh Teachers' Association and was a past president of the Newburgh Area Retired Teachers' Association.
To say Winfield was active in the community would be an understatement. He was a corporate partner in Brave New Focus, Inc.- a black-owned corporation aimed at revitalizing downtown Newburgh, a fundraiser and political organizer for the Black and Hispanic Coalition, a deacon at and major contributor to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, a 50+ year member of Laborers Union Local 17 and a volunteer and supporter of many other organizations, associations and charities.
Winfield also was an avid athlete and sportsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and running. He ran the equivalent of over one hundred marathons, including the New York City marathon, the Boston marathon (twice) and participated in numerous annual charity 5 and 10K races. He also trained police recruits in physical fitness.
Winfield took great pride in all the accomplishments of his three children, all of whom graduated from prestigious Ivy League or private colleges and achieved personal and professional success in their own lives.
Ed, Eddie, "Big Win," "Winnie," "the man in the hat"- he had many names and leaves an indelible legacy in the lives of many. He undoubtedly will be remembered for his outsized generosity, magnetic spirit and winning smile.
Winfield is survived by his three children and their spouses, Anthony and wife, Tabatha Winfield of Neptune, NJ; Melissa Winfield-Corbett and husband, Thomas Corbett of Newburgh, NY; and Angela Winfield and husband, Lance Lyons of Auburn, NY. He is also survived by Ramonita Pineiro and his two siblings: Marvin Winfield and Frances Winfield. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert Winfield, James Winfield and Arthur Winfield.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery. At a later date, family and friends will share a memorial to honor Mr. Winfield's life. Until then, visit https://tinyurl.com/edwinfield for a tribute to his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward Winfield, Jr. can be made to The Lighthouse Guild for the Blind https://www.lighthouseguild.org/donate/ways-to-give/donate-online/
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020