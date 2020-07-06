Edward Wtulich
March 21, 1938 - July 4, 2020
Goshen, NY
Edward Wtulich, a long time resident of Goshen, NY, entered into rest Saturday, July 4, 2020. The son of the late Sigmund and the late Bella (Wojciechowicz) Wtulich, he was born March 21, 1938.
He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from City College of New York. With his dad he worked at Sunshine Biscuit Co. before joining the New York City Housing Authority where he worked as a manager until his retirement.
Ed is survived by his wife of fifty years, Rita, as well as his loving children, Christina, Edward and his wife, Dawn. He is also survived by his brother, Rev John and was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph and Stephen. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he cared for deeply.
We will miss him dearly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8th at St. John's the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in St Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Edwards name to the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry and Food for the Poor.
