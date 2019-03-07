|
|
Edwin E. Wolven
September 14, 1947 - March 6, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Edwin E, Wolven, 71 of Matamoras, PA, and formerly of Orange County NY, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Joseph's Place at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, NY.
Edwin was born September 14, 1947 in Goshen, NY, the son of Edwin Gould and Geraldine Ethel (Schick) Wolven. Edwin loved his family, his friends and his country and was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War where he served aboard the USS Sanctuary. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company, Middletown, NY as Production Supervisor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Clara Jean Wolven at home; daughter, Geraldine (Deanie) Roeder and husband, Jason of Matamoras, PA; son, Jason Wolven of Matamoras, PA; sister, Darlene Baron and husband, Curtis of Summerfield, FL; two grandchildren, Baylee Roeder and Jason Roeder Jr. and fiancé, Sarah Egan; great-granddaughter, Olivia Roeder; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and in-laws.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Place for their kindness, compassion and loving care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY, with a 10:45 a.m. funeral service. Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38101-9950 or a Veterans Organization of one's choice.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen; to leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019