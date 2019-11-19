|
|
Edwin "Dale" Greeves
April 23, 1947 - November 18, 2019
Milford, PA
Edwin "Dale" Greeves, 72 of Milford, PA, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at VA Hudson Valley Health Care System, Montrose, NY. Dale was a graduate of Delaware Valley High School Class of 1965 and Paul Smith College, earning an Associate Degree in Forestry. He was a self-employed mason contractor and a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. While serving our country, Dale was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Parachute Badge, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, M14 Expert, M16 Expert, M60 Marksman, and numerous other commendations. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Milford, PA, Matamoras Rod and Gun Club, Matamoras, PA and Vietnam Veterans of America.
The son of the late Edwin Thomas and Genevieve (Austra) Greeves he was born April 23, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ. Dale married Patricia (Fean) Greeves on May 11, 1974 in Milford, PA.
Dale is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Shannon Vicchiariello and her husband, Jason of Port Jervis, NY; son, Andrew Greeves of Milford, PA; his best buddy, his grandson, Connor of Port Jervis, NY. He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Greeves. He is further survived by his sister, Debra Stephano and her husband, Robert of Fort Myers, FL; brothers-in-law, Robert "Bo" Fean and his wife, Linda of Sarasota, FL, Scott Fean of Milford, PA, Greg Fean and his wife, Paige of Matamoras, PA; nephews, Shaun, Ryan and Aidan Fean; nieces, Brittany and Lexi Fean; great nephews, Tyler and Dylan Fean; and special friends that are family, Tom and Jill Vicchiariello, Matt and Trevor. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Maureen Fean.
Dale was happiest when he was surrounded by his family. He loved our trips to the Outer Banks and enjoyed any excuse for a family party. He never missed an opportunity to cheer on all of the kids. He loved being in the outdoors, whether hunting or fishing, and was an avid reader. He had the deepest love for his country and was a true patriot. In challenging times, he was sure to remind us that "tough times never last, but tough people do." He was loved by many and will be missed so much.
Friends may call at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Milford, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA with Military Honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veteran's of America (www.vva.org) or Pike County Public Library (www.pikecountypubliclibrary.com).
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com)
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019