Edwin Hill
January 20, 1954 - October 14, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Edwin Hill of Loch Sheldrake, NY passed away on October 14, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 65 years old. He was surrounded by those close with him.
Ed is the son of the late Joseph and Irene Hill; he was born in Goshen, New York on January 20, 1954. Ed's sister in law, Marlene Hill and his extended family at New Hope Community survive him. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph Hill.
Ed had a very serious but unique personality. Trust was of the upmost importance to him. He is best remembered for giving people three chances to maintain their relationship with him. Any slight transgression would cost you a strike in his book and he had an impeccable memory. If you got to three strikes, his trust in you was gone and it would be very difficult, if not impossible to rebuild that relationship. Ed may possibly have been one of the few remaining people to continue to listen to cassette tapes; his favorite being old Country music. He also enjoyed watching sports such as baseball and basketball and conversing with people about the games.
Ed's presence, spirit, and the lesson he taught of not making the same mistake twice will be missed dearly. He touched many people who will forever have good memories to cherish for a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019