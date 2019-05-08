|
Edwin R. Burch, III
March 9, 1959 - May 7, 2019
Monroe, NY
Edwin R. Burch III passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 60 years old. Son of the late Edwin and Jacqueline Smith Burch, he was born March 9, 1959 in Brooklyn, New York.
Edwin was employed with the United Parcel Service in Manhattan, NY for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes (Galbo) Burch at home; son, Edwin and daughter, Kristen, both at home; one brother, Kevin and his wife, Lynn of West Palm, FL; and one sister, Patricia Fausto and her husband, Michael of Sayreville, NJ. Edwin is also survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated aat 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, in Monroe, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at ; or to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 9, 2019