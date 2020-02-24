|
|
Edwin T. Jacunski
7/30/1938 - 2/22/2020
Rutherfordton, NC
Edwin T. Jacunski, age 81, of Rutherfordton, NC, died Saturday, February 22,
2020, at Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills.
He was the son of the late Henry and Wanda Jacunski; born July 30, 1938 in
Lowville, New York. Ed was a member and usher at the Immaculate Conception
Roman Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. Ed
loved his country and was a proud American. He served in the United States
Navy and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was an active member of the American Legion, Post 74. Ed was a loving husband and dad to his
family. He made his career in education and served the public school system as a principal and superintendent in NY state. Ed was a proud volunteer at Rutherford Regional Medical Center. He loved volunteering and supporting his community and church.
He is survived by his loving wife; Carol, son Eric Jacunski and his wife Marne, daughter Gwendolyn Nelson and her husband Jack, two stepchildren Julie Cain and her husband Beaumont Vance and Michael Cain and his wife Eileen, nine grandchildren and brother, Conrad Jacunski and his wife, Sally.
The Rosary will be said Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM at McMahan's
Funeral Home with visitation following until 8:00 PM.
The Memorial Funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic
Church at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Father Herbert Burke
officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Rutherford County
Honor Guard at the conclusion of the Memorial Funeral Mass. In lieu of
flowers; memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills; PO Box 336; Forest City, NC 28043 or Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund - 1024 West Main; Forest City NC 28043. Condolences at
www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com. McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation
Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020