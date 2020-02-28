|
|
Edwin W. Hering III
August 8, 1977 - Feburary 25, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Edwin W. Hering III passed away on February 25th, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Edwin was born on August 8, 1977 in Nyack, NY. He spent his early years in Spring Valley, NY where he attended school and engaged in his passion for sky-diving. As a restless young man, he left the New York area to reside for several years in the state of Florida and then to Tennessee where he put his artistic talents to work detailing cars and boats.
Returning to the Orange County area, he continued to exhibit his artistic side by opening a small business, "Jaeger Walking Sticks" where he custom-made hiking sticks. Ever curious, his writings chronicled his observations of the world around him no matter where he was. Nothing was too small to catch his attention, no emotion too well-hidden.
And as he now knows all the secrets of the universe, he surely has plenty of observations to ponder in preparation to tutor the rest of us who will follow.
Edwin is survived by his parents, Edwin W. Hering Jr. and Joan Beltempo of Newburgh and New Windsor respectively, and his son, Lucian Hering of Islip, NY; by his devoted partner, Adrienne Baff of Poughquag, NY and by his sisters, Melissa, Denise and Lucia Beltempo of New Windsor and Deirdre Hering of Brooklyn, NY.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020