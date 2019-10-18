|
|
Egon Edgar Strenge
August 27, 1925 - October 17, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Egon Edgar Strenge passed away Thursday October 17, 2019 at Wingate in Beacon. He was 94 years old. Son of the late Edgar and Erna Stesser Strenge he was born August 27, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York.
Doris' husband and our father was more than just that he was also a uncle, great uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, World War II Air Force Veteran, mentor, businessman, friend, college athlete, gardener, and coach, he was involved in Cornwall Sports Boosters, a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY, a member of the American Legion Woodbury Post 779, as well a former member of the Woodbury Community Association, Edgar served on the Lakewood, NY zoning board, was a former Lakewood Volunteer Fireman, was a former lifeguard in Wildwood, NJ and part of the greatest generation. While those that preceded him to heaven celebrate his arrival we on earth grieve for the loss.
He was larger than life, quick to wit, lover of being tied to the earth through gardening, could crush a baseball, drive the green in golf, tackle the best in football, he boxed during the war while in the service but most of all a lover of his family. Sunday dinners and cooking were the times he enjoyed the most in connecting with family.
He was comfortable with taking risks, leaving a very steady job with a major insurance agency to purchase and resurrect an independent agency. While these words are not adequate in describing him it is easy to see who he was through his family and their accomplishments.
While we focus on the loss there are smiles that come to our face as the good memories remain strong in us. We constantly learned through his life new adventures he had in the service with Hawaii being the biggest surprise. In the winter we had a favorite saying that dad is home as he quite frequently miss judged the ice on the driveway and tapped moms car.
While we could go on the one thing we always knew and that was he was always there to comfort and support us. We will certainly miss this as well as his voice and gregarious smile as well as his love of singing hymns at church. Even though one is gone they are still there to talk to as their presence will always be with us.
Survivors include his wife, Doris at home and sons, Robert Strenge and his wife, Julie of Greenville, SC, Brian Strenge and his wife, Teresa of Cornwall, NY, Brad Strenge and his companion, Allison of Redhook, NY; his six grandchildren, Sonya, Lauren, Samantha, Kie, Andrea and Violet and his six great-grandchildren: Paige, Kenna, Jocelyn, Linnea, Gavin and Cooper. He is predeceased by his son, William Strenge and sister, Vera Anderson.
Visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A prayer service will begin at 4:00pm at the funeral home Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Busti, NY on October 26, 2019.
Memorial Contributions may be made to or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019