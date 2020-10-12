Eileen Carson
June 30, 1948 - October 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
Eileen Carson of Middletown N.Y., entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her husband and children on Friday, October 9th. She was 72 years old.
Eileen was born to William and Mildred Ebner in Philadelphia, PA on June 30, 1948. Eileen attended Hallahan Girls Catholic High School. She later met her husband, Mark, while working at JCPenney.
Eileen was a parishioner at St. Paul's in Bullville, NY for over 30 years. A devout Catholic, she was involved in several ministries including Life in the Spirit Seminars, Renew, Cursillo, Kairos Prison Ministry, where she served as State Chairperson, Tres Dias, Religious Education and Adult Faith Formation. She earned her certificate in Advanced Scripture Study through the Archdiocese of NY and later became a Spiritual Director. Eileen volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister and served as a guardian over the adoration chapel at St. Joseph's in Middletown.
Eileen's love for God and call to draw others close to Him was illuminated in each of these ministries.
Eileen was a devoted wife and mother of six children. When her children were grown she felt called to become a house cleaner in order to serve others. She saw this not only as a profession, but also as a ministry. Eileen would often pray over each room that she cleaned.
Eileen loved to crochet, knit and sew. She enjoyed hiking, camping and being outdoors. She particularly loved camping in Maine with her family and friends. Eileen loved music, she loved to sing and dance. Eileen's greatest love was for her family, particularly her grandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Mark Carson; three sons: Robert Cunningham & wife, Candice of Holly Springs, NC, Bryan Cunningham & wife, Amy of Gettysburg, PA, Mark Carson & wife, Brianne of Putnam Valley, NY; three daughters: Bonnie Platek & husband, James of Chatham, NJ, Amanda Lopez & and husband, Marc of Warwick, NY, Katie Carson-Decker & husband, Matthew of Pine Bush, NY; brothers: William and Charles Ebner; sister, Roberta Zielinski, and several nieces and nephews. She was loved, adored and will be greatly missed by her 18 grandchildren: Lydia, James, Timothy, Elyn, William, Alex, Anderson, Ryan, Patrick, Evelyn, Charissa, Maddin, Caleb, Nora, Anna, Elora, Penelope, and Willow.
As you prepare to attend services, please be aware that FACIAL COVERINGS and SOCIAL DISTANCING are required at the funeral home as well as the Church. Please be aware that due to NYSDOH guidelines with occupancy requirements you may have a delay in entering the building. Thank you for your patience.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Ave., Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to The Rare Cancer Research Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Middletown Humane Society.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
.