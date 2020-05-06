Eileen Conklin
October 11, 1945 - May 4, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Eileen Conklin, age 74 of Wurtsboro, NY, passed away on May 4, 2020 in Middletown, NY. Eileen was born on October 11, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Abraham and Rose Levitch Israel.
She worked as a teacher's aide for the Monticello School District.
Eileen married Gary Conklin, whom she is survived by at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Mann of Arizona; her son, David Mann of California; her step-daughter, Dawn Smith and her husband, Homer of New York; her step-son, Gary Conklin, Jr. of South Carolina; her sister, Rhoda Mascolo and her husband, Frank of Rock Hill, NY; her beloved seven grandchildren, Aziel, Joaquin, Julianna, Valerie, Charlotte, Madison and Logan; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
October 11, 1945 - May 4, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Eileen Conklin, age 74 of Wurtsboro, NY, passed away on May 4, 2020 in Middletown, NY. Eileen was born on October 11, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Abraham and Rose Levitch Israel.
She worked as a teacher's aide for the Monticello School District.
Eileen married Gary Conklin, whom she is survived by at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Laura Mann of Arizona; her son, David Mann of California; her step-daughter, Dawn Smith and her husband, Homer of New York; her step-son, Gary Conklin, Jr. of South Carolina; her sister, Rhoda Mascolo and her husband, Frank of Rock Hill, NY; her beloved seven grandchildren, Aziel, Joaquin, Julianna, Valerie, Charlotte, Madison and Logan; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.