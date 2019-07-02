|
Eileen I. Vankeuren
January 27, 1930 - June 28, 2019
Neversink, NY
Eileen I. Vankeuren of Neversink passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Achieve Rehab and Nursing Facility. She was 89.
The daughter of the late Thomas and Isabel Thompson Lynch, she was born on January 27, 1930 in Manhattan, NY.
She was the widow of Milton E. Vankeuren whom she married on May 9, 1953.
She was a member of the Neversink Ladies Auxiliary and St. Peter's Catholic Daughters.
Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Jeanine (Dave) Drown, Diane (Donald) Terry, her son, Thomas VanKeuren, seven grandchildren, Meghan, Sean and Kevin Drown, Sarah and Lisa Terry, Travis and Jody VanKeuren and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Gorman and Margaret Kelly and one brother, Thomas Lynch.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery, State Route 55, Grahamsville, NY at 11:00 am.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or 845-647-8444 or visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019