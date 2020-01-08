|
Eileen J. Pozzolini
June 8, 1938 - January 6, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Eileen J. Pozzolini, a homemaker of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY. The daughter of the late Wilson and Hettie Lidstone Froude, she was born on June 8, 1938 in Browns Arm, Newfoundland, Canada. She was 81 years old. She was the widow of the late Gianfranco Pozzolini.
Eileen is survived by her sons: Chrsitopher Kuveke and his companion, JoAnn of Pine Bush, Timothy Kuveke of Pine Bush, Adam Kuveke of Daytona Beach, FL, and Gianfranco Pozzolini and his wife, Nicholle of New Canaan, CT; daughters: Gianna Salsbury and her husband, Ronald of Pine Bush and Lucy Holbert and her husband, Dave of Montgomery; sister, Daisy Tvrdick of Pine Bush; grandchildren: Helen, Christopher, Jean, Wyatt, Johanna, Timothy, Sage, Dylan, Evan, Brooke, Grace, Gianfranco III, Gabriele, and Giuliana, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Leo Froude.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 10th at the Goodwill Church Historic Sanctuary, 2118 State Route 208, Montgomery, NY. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11th at the Goodwill Historic Church. Burial will be in the New Prospect Cemetery, Pine Bush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc., 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY; to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020