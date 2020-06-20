Eileen M. Burke
September 8, 1938 - June 17, 2020
Nwe Windsor, NY — Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Eileen M. Burke, at age 81 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17.
The daughter of the late James Maguffin and Helen (Allen) Maguffin, Eileen was born on September 8, 1938 in Manhattan, NY. She grew up in Columbus Circle and enjoyed Central Park as her backyard. She took great joy in recounting her childhood and family history to her children and granddaughters. Eileen had a ready sense of humor and a flicker of mischief shone from her bright blue eye. She was a natural storyteller — wit and humor always at the forefront of her tales. Her mind was sharp, and she recently enjoyed sorting through her ancestry test results, puzzling together the results with stories her mother shared throughout her lifetime. She demonstrated the power and peace of a positive outlook through life's trials to all who knew her well.
She was an avid reader with a penchant for intrigue, enjoying mysteries both true and imagined. She enjoyed the seaside. For many years, she traveled annually to Cape May and Atlantic City. She embraced life's simple pleasures: a leisurely lunch by the Hudson River, an afternoon spent with her granddaughters, the antics of her great-granddaughter, and a good game of cards. She was a member of the Razzle Dazzle Damzelles, and proudly donned her red and purple for outings and gatherings with her cherished friends.
Eileen was a retired Financial Counselor for The Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, NY, where she was honored as a Star Employee for her solution-oriented attitude and compassionate service to patients.
Her relationship with the Lord guided and sustained her throughout her life. She was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi in Newburgh, NY. She was a generous benefactor of many good works of the Catholic Church.
Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul J. Burke, in 1995. She was a devoted and loving mother to Marie Burke of New Windsor, NY, Dennis Burke and wife, Tonya, Sean Burke and wife, Robyn, Paul Burke and wife, Heather of Australia; and doting grandmother and great-grandmother to Taylor, Dana, Adele, Avery, and Amelia. Eileen was predeceased by her brothers: William and James Maguffin, and her sister-in-law, Dolores. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Maguffin. She was blessed with a kind and generous family of in-laws: Michael and Barbara Burke, Thomas and Rose Burke, Frank and Alice Burke, Jerome (predeceased) and Joy Burke, among many others and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family will be held on Monday, June 22nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22nd at St. Francis of Assisi, 145 Benkard Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Eileen loved creatures great and small. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made in her honor to Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Road (Route 207), New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
September 8, 1938 - June 17, 2020
Nwe Windsor, NY — Formerly of Cornwall, NY
Eileen M. Burke, at age 81 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 17.
The daughter of the late James Maguffin and Helen (Allen) Maguffin, Eileen was born on September 8, 1938 in Manhattan, NY. She grew up in Columbus Circle and enjoyed Central Park as her backyard. She took great joy in recounting her childhood and family history to her children and granddaughters. Eileen had a ready sense of humor and a flicker of mischief shone from her bright blue eye. She was a natural storyteller — wit and humor always at the forefront of her tales. Her mind was sharp, and she recently enjoyed sorting through her ancestry test results, puzzling together the results with stories her mother shared throughout her lifetime. She demonstrated the power and peace of a positive outlook through life's trials to all who knew her well.
She was an avid reader with a penchant for intrigue, enjoying mysteries both true and imagined. She enjoyed the seaside. For many years, she traveled annually to Cape May and Atlantic City. She embraced life's simple pleasures: a leisurely lunch by the Hudson River, an afternoon spent with her granddaughters, the antics of her great-granddaughter, and a good game of cards. She was a member of the Razzle Dazzle Damzelles, and proudly donned her red and purple for outings and gatherings with her cherished friends.
Eileen was a retired Financial Counselor for The Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, NY, where she was honored as a Star Employee for her solution-oriented attitude and compassionate service to patients.
Her relationship with the Lord guided and sustained her throughout her life. She was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi in Newburgh, NY. She was a generous benefactor of many good works of the Catholic Church.
Eileen was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul J. Burke, in 1995. She was a devoted and loving mother to Marie Burke of New Windsor, NY, Dennis Burke and wife, Tonya, Sean Burke and wife, Robyn, Paul Burke and wife, Heather of Australia; and doting grandmother and great-grandmother to Taylor, Dana, Adele, Avery, and Amelia. Eileen was predeceased by her brothers: William and James Maguffin, and her sister-in-law, Dolores. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Maguffin. She was blessed with a kind and generous family of in-laws: Michael and Barbara Burke, Thomas and Rose Burke, Frank and Alice Burke, Jerome (predeceased) and Joy Burke, among many others and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family will be held on Monday, June 22nd at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 22nd at St. Francis of Assisi, 145 Benkard Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Eileen loved creatures great and small. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that donations be made in her honor to Hudson Valley SPCA, 940 Little Britain Road (Route 207), New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.