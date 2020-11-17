Eileen M. Purdy
November 11, 1939 - November 15, 2020
Monroe, NY
Eileen M. Purdy passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Wilkins Bindel, she was born on November 11, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY.
Eileen devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and her absence will leave a huge void in our hearts.
Survivors include her loving husband, Robert W. Purdy; her children: Kelly Ann Purdy of Monroe, NY; Robert Purdy of Greenwood Lake, NY; and Nicole Purdy of Monroe, NY; and by her four grandchildren: Christopher, Nicole K., Joseph and Natalie. Eileen was predeceased by her two sisters: Ann Petersen and Maureen Barrett.
Due to the virus, visitation will be limited to immediate family only. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. We ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. http://giftfunds.stjude.org/Eileen_M_Purdy
