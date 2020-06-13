Eileen Mary (Harris) Mazzeo
May 8, 1924 - June 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Eileen Mary Mazzeo was the wife of Dr. Albert Anthony Mazzeo and daughter of Raymond Harris and Rose Marie Schetzler Harris.
A woman of tremendous life energy, Registered Nurse, and a devoted mother of 12 children, she possessed an incredible enthusiasm for life.
Eileen was a talented and prolific painter in oil and watercolors dating from the late 70s to the early 2000s, mostly scenes of nature. She taught herself landscape gardening and created and nurtured all of the various gardens on her property for decades.
Eileen had a deep connection to religion and was for decades a member of Sacred Heart Church, and then Saint Patrick's Church — both in Newburgh, and attended Mass daily for many years. In later years her sense of a great creator — of God, was revealed in the very nature she worked in everyday — her connection became deeper over time — and working outdoors in all seasons became an alive meditative practice. This feeling was instilled in many of her children and some of them point to this as a huge influence in their own lives. What a gift.
As well, she was much influenced by the simplicity and connection to nature that American Indians have— and would point to their attitudes and reverence for nature as a way to view life.
She had a tremendous capacity for physical work, she would shrug off pain on a daily basis and soldier on in all her tasks — with children and chores.
An athlete, she became a local tennis champion in her 50s, winning numerous titles and trophies in Orange County — in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.
A dedicated mother — for years she would make breakfast and dinner for 12 children — and lunch each night before school. She also helped each child in their homework and school projects. She supported each of her children in their endeavors all through their lives and was a devoted grandmother. An unstoppable dynamo.
A woman of few words, she led by example and encouragement, she radiated strength and determination and tried to instill these qualities in her children. "Never give up", her whole being seemed to say.
She loved language and would always find colorful phrases when speaking with her children — to expand and vivify their sense of the many possibilities with language.
We appreciate you so much dear mother and in many ways you will live on in us. Thank you for the life you gave us and for everything you put inside us to make us who we are.
Eileen is survived by her children, Donna, Rob, Joan, Paula, (deceased), Dave, Mark (deceased), Joseph, Michael, Peter, Mary, Mickey, and Carla.
A memorial sitting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday June 18th at Di Donato Funeral Home in Marlboro. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of the following nature and animal organizations: hudsonvalleyspca.com, newburghscats.com and https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
May 8, 1924 - June 12, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Eileen Mary Mazzeo was the wife of Dr. Albert Anthony Mazzeo and daughter of Raymond Harris and Rose Marie Schetzler Harris.
A woman of tremendous life energy, Registered Nurse, and a devoted mother of 12 children, she possessed an incredible enthusiasm for life.
Eileen was a talented and prolific painter in oil and watercolors dating from the late 70s to the early 2000s, mostly scenes of nature. She taught herself landscape gardening and created and nurtured all of the various gardens on her property for decades.
Eileen had a deep connection to religion and was for decades a member of Sacred Heart Church, and then Saint Patrick's Church — both in Newburgh, and attended Mass daily for many years. In later years her sense of a great creator — of God, was revealed in the very nature she worked in everyday — her connection became deeper over time — and working outdoors in all seasons became an alive meditative practice. This feeling was instilled in many of her children and some of them point to this as a huge influence in their own lives. What a gift.
As well, she was much influenced by the simplicity and connection to nature that American Indians have— and would point to their attitudes and reverence for nature as a way to view life.
She had a tremendous capacity for physical work, she would shrug off pain on a daily basis and soldier on in all her tasks — with children and chores.
An athlete, she became a local tennis champion in her 50s, winning numerous titles and trophies in Orange County — in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.
A dedicated mother — for years she would make breakfast and dinner for 12 children — and lunch each night before school. She also helped each child in their homework and school projects. She supported each of her children in their endeavors all through their lives and was a devoted grandmother. An unstoppable dynamo.
A woman of few words, she led by example and encouragement, she radiated strength and determination and tried to instill these qualities in her children. "Never give up", her whole being seemed to say.
She loved language and would always find colorful phrases when speaking with her children — to expand and vivify their sense of the many possibilities with language.
We appreciate you so much dear mother and in many ways you will live on in us. Thank you for the life you gave us and for everything you put inside us to make us who we are.
Eileen is survived by her children, Donna, Rob, Joan, Paula, (deceased), Dave, Mark (deceased), Joseph, Michael, Peter, Mary, Mickey, and Carla.
A memorial sitting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday June 18th at Di Donato Funeral Home in Marlboro. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any of the following nature and animal organizations: hudsonvalleyspca.com, newburghscats.com and https://www.sheldrickwildlifetrust.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.