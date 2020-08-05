Eileen McGlauflin
December 19, 1940 - August 3, 2020
Goshen, NY
Eileen McGlauflin, age 79 of Goshen, entered into rest Monday, August 3, 2020. Eileen was born December 19, 1940 in Manhattan, NY. She is the daughter of the late Theodore and the late Agnes Ellenbast.
She is survived by her son, James McGlauflin and his wife, Christine, daughter Tracy Martinez and her husband, Anthony; her grandchildren: Isla, Hayden, and Kuen McGlauflin, and Olivia Martinez. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred McGlauflin and brother, Theodore Ellenbast.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.; to leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com