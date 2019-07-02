|
Eileen Nancy Barwick
July 4, 1923 - June 25, 2019
Smallwood, NY
Eileen Nancy Barwick, of Smallwood, NY, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was born July 4, 1923 to Albert G. and Linda May Weaver. She was raised in Sunnyside on Staten Island, NY.
She is predeceased by her husband, Carl J. Barwick and her son, Jeffrey G. Barwick. She is survived by her son, Kenneth A. Barwick and his wife, Theresa and their daughter,Jade and her husband, Dan; as well as her daughter-in-law, Barbara Barwick and her daughters, Ashley and Jennifer.
Eileen loved her family, friends and animals of all kinds. She was known for her poetry and short stories. Eileen published poetry books and often appeared in the Sullivan County Democrat. The following poem was written by her.
After I'm Gone-By Eileen Barwick-Don't forget me please, especially when you feel a warm summer breeze, or hear a lovely melody, or turn a page in you library. When the flowers show their colors I'll be there where I spent happy days. When you see a puppy or kitten, I'm nearby watchin' and listenin'. When the little ones gather together shouting merrily—look around please and remember me…
A graveside service will be held, TODAY, Wednesday, July 3rd at Evergreen Cemetery, Bethel, NY at 11:00am. Rev. Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 3, 2019