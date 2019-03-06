|
Eileen Ohap
May 25, 1930 - February 27, 2019
Goshen, NY
Eileen Ohap, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home in Goshen.
Eileen was born May 25, 1930 in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Francis and Catherine Lempka. She was retired from Orange County Dept of Social Services, Support Collection Unit.
"Mom is now with her beloved husband Sam, to whom she was married for 60 years."
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Remer; son, Mark Ohap; granddaughter, Krystal Miller and husband John; brother, Daniel Lempka and wife, Sabina; sisters, Carole Slover and husband, George, Marie Blesser and husband, Ross and Cassie Slesinski and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also a wonderful grandmother to her step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eileen was predeceased by her brothers: Conrad, Frank, Stanley, Clarence, Leonard and Richard Lempka; sisters: Martha Bigert, Janet Slesinski, Lucy Schank; son-in-law, Joseph Remer, daughter-in-law, Patricia Ohap and great-grandson, Zachary.
Memorial Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 7 at the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
The Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in Eileen's name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019