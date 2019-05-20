|
|
Eileen P. Tansosch
June 12, 1922 - May 20, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Eileen P. Tansosch, of the Town of Newburgh, entered into rest, surrounded by her family, on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was 96.
Daughter of the late Raphael and Helen (Carroll) Avallone, she was born on June 12, 1922 in Queens, NY.
Survivors include a daughter, Eileen West and her husband, Russell of the Town of Newburgh; three sons, John M. Tansosch, Jr. and his wife, Anna of the Town of Newburgh, Stephen F. Tansosch and his wife, Suzi of Accord and Matthew A. Tansosch and his wife, Jacie of Town of Newburgh; daughter-in-law, Georgiana Tansosch of Plattekill; a brother, Peter Avallone of AL; a sister, Cathleen Polczynski of NJ; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, John M. Tansosch, Sr. in 2012; a son, Christopher Tansosch in 2010; and two sisters, Marie Groom and Margarite Connor.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh. A Funeral Service will take place during visitation at 5:30 pm with Father Fernando Hernandez officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2019