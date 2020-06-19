Eileen Smyth

March 4, 1957 - June 8, 2020

Gloversville, NY

Eileen Marie Smyth, resident of Gloversville, NY, passed away on June 8, 2020. Eileen was born on March 4, 1957. She was the daughter of the late Alice and Matthew Smyth.

Eileen was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved to crochet, ride horses, attend her weekly TBI group and couldn't get enough of her favorite shows Law and Order and NCIS.

Eileen was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Richard Smyth.

Eileen is survived by her two sons, Richard McGuire (Jill) and Brian McGuire (Kim); her grandchildren, Ethan, Zuleima, Brian Jr., and Brianna; her niece, Julia Seeley; her nephews, Michael Diamond and Richard Drew Smyth; sister, Lorraine Diamond; brothers, Matthew Smyth and Brian Smyth; and many cousins.

Eileen is loved and will be missed by many.

Services will be held at John W. Finocan Funeral Home, 13 Prospect Ave., Gloversville, NY 12078 at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store