Eileen V. DeSio
April 21, 1942 - June 3, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Eileen Virginia DeSio of Wurtsboro, a retired nursing assistant at Community General Hospital in Harris, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. She was 77.
The daughter of the late Bernard Kelly and Virginia Wilson Kelly, she was born April 21, 1942 in the Bronx. She was the widow of George J. DeSio who predeceased her on November 18, 2012.
Survivors include her five daughters: Georgetta DeSio of Middletown, Denise DeSio of Wurtsboro, Cathy Karp and her husband, Barry of Natick, MA, Michele DeSio of Staten Island and Ginny DeSio of Wurtsboro; two brothers: Frank Kelly of Tobyhanna, PA and Thomas Kelly of Washingtonville; a sister: Marielana Kelly of White Plains; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband, George, she was predeceased by a daughter: Rita; two brothers: Joseph Kelly and Bernard Kelly Jr.; and a sister: Dorothy Pontis.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, June 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to the
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 4 to June 5, 2019