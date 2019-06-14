|
Ekua Sharp
October 13, 1943 - June 12, 2019
Warwick, New York
Ekua Sharp of Warwick, NY (formerly of the Bronx, NY), passed away on June 12, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Wallkill, NY with her loving husband by her side. She was 75 years old.
Born on October 13, 1943 in New York, NY to the late Joseph and Arlene Lawson.
Ekua was a Social Case Worker with NYS Department of Social Services.
She was an active member of the Chardavoyne Group. She was interested in "fiber arts," an avid knitter and teacher of knitting. She loved music and played guitar.
Ekua is survived by her husband George; niece, Raquel, Murfreesboro, TN; stepchildren, John Dendy of San Antonio, TX, Kay Dendy of Carlsbad, CA, and Kathleen Perks of Nova Scotia; and a stepgrandson, Austin. She was predeceased by a son, Ian.
A memorial service is being planned for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ekua's memory may be made to the American (Breast) , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at https://donate3.cancer.org/
