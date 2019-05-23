|
Elaine A. Stortecky
May 9, 2019
Lexington, MA - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Elaine A. Stortecky of Lexington, MA, formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away on May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mark J. Stortecky and Bernice (Pisarek) Stortecky.
She was the sister of Bernard Stortecky and his wife, Ellen Joan of Trumball, CT and Joan D"Addio and her husband, Rick of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews.
Elaine received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston College, went to the Misericordia School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lahey Health & Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801.
Arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA 02421, 781-862-1800.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019