Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Stortecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine A. Stortecky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine A. Stortecky Obituary
Elaine A. Stortecky
May 9, 2019
Lexington, MA - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
Elaine A. Stortecky of Lexington, MA, formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away on May 9, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mark J. Stortecky and Bernice (Pisarek) Stortecky.
She was the sister of Bernard Stortecky and his wife, Ellen Joan of Trumball, CT and Joan D"Addio and her husband, Rick of Ocala, FL. She is also survived by two nieces and two nephews.
Elaine received her Bachelor of Science Degree from Boston College, went to the Misericordia School of Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lahey Health & Home Hospice, 800 West Cummings Park, Woburn, MA 01801.
Arrangements by Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., Lexington, MA 02421, 781-862-1800.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now