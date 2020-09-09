Elaine E. "Kasch" Coddington
April 22, 1948 - September 7, 2020
Goshen, NY
Elaine E. Coddington passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at the William Penn Healthcare and Rehab Center in Lewistown, PA. Daughter of the late Patrick J. "Pete" and Marjorie "Marge" Gregory Kasch, she was born on April 22, 1948 in Goshen, NY.
Elaine was a retired bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, NY, and she was a member of the Mombasha Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary.
Elaine is survived by her son Patrick McConaughey, and her daughter Barbara McConaughey; as well as a sister, Margaret Perry, and devoted sister-in-law Patty Kasch. She will be missed by her grandchildren Natasha and her husband Ben, Michele, and Stephanie; and by her many nieces and nephews: Patrick H. Kasch, Jr., George and AJ Perry, Katie Correa, Helen Perry; and two great-grandchildren: Kiersten and Trenton; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Elaine was predeceased by her husband William Coddington, and by her brother Patrick H. Kasch, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Donations in Elaine's name may be made to the Mombasha Fire Company, 406 N. Main Street, Monroe, NY 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com