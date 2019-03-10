|
Elaine G. Levy
October 20, 1024 - March 10, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Elaine G. Levy of New Paltz, NY, a retired bookkeeper for Zeger Brothers Hardware, Newburgh, NY and a longtime resident of the area, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Beacon. She was 94.
The daughter of the late William and Sadie Lipsenthal, she was born October 20, 1924 in Brooklyn. She was the widow of Harry C. Levy.
Survivors include her son, Sandy Levy of New Paltz; daughter, Karen Fancher and her husband, Sayer of Walden; daughter-in-law, Leigh Levy of Florida; three grandchildren: Jayson, Robin and Rebecca; two great-grandchildren, Calli and Madilyn; brother, Dr. Jerome Lipsenthal of Fairlawn, NJ; nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Richard Levy.
Private Graveside services will take place at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made Culinarians Home, 71 Old Tshirkey Rd., New Paltz, NY 12561.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019