Elaine Lipay
December 10, 1935 - January 12, 2020
Panama City Beach, Florida
Elaine F. (Jensen) Lipay, 84, of Panama City Beach, FL passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home.
Elaine lived in Panama City Beach for the last 20 years, moving here from Fosterdale, NY. She was the former owner and operator of E and R Country Fabrics in Fosterdale, NY where she taught and inspired Sullivan County how to sew. Everyone who met her was treated as family and a friend.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Lipay of Panama City Beach; her five children: Donna Vito of Panama City Beach, Steven Schultz and wife Deborah of Wheelersburg, OH, Judith Murns and husband Raymond of Savannah, GA; Terry Elmenayer and husband Mohammad of Tampa, FL, and Connie Becker and husband Paul of Narrowsburg, NY; 11 grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held in Panama City Beach at a later date.
Kent-Forest Lawn, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405, 850-763-4694, kentforestlawn.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020