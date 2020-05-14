Elaine M. Bowling
January 4, 1936 - May 9, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Elaine M. Bowling passed away peacefully, with family comforting her in early morning, on Saturday May 9. 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Elaine was born January 4, 1936 to P. Carl and Aleda Mucke, and was the sister to Carole Ruth, and Paul Carl Jr. Elaine was married for 62 blessed years to Frank H. Bowling, who was waiting for her in Heaven. She was an amazing Mother to six children: Timothy Paul, Frank Jonathan, Judith Carol, Mark Daniel Sr. and preceded in death far too early, David Frank, and Nancy Elaine Bowling.
Elaine was a dedicated nurse for most of her life, and a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren: Ashley, Luke, Jessica, Jennifer, Carl, Amy, Kayla, Mark Jr., and one precious great-grandchild, Greyson. She was blessed with two loving daughters-in-law, Diane and Yvonne.
Elaine loved The Lord with all her heart and she spread that love to others. She will be greatly missed. Until we meet again Mom.
A private Memorial to celebrate Elaine's life will be held by her family.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 17, 2020.