Elaine M. Chase
September 19, 1932 - September 15, 2020
Monticello, NY
Elaine Marion Chase went home to heaven on September 15, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1932 to the late Arthur and Gladys Blakesley of Spring Valley NY, where she grew up alongside her aunts, uncles, cousins and her most adored Grandpa and Grandma Downs.
She attended Spring Valley High where she met her high school sweetheart, Don Chase. The couple were married on September 7, 1952. After moving from New York to California and back again, the couple settled in Wolf Lake, NY where they raised their five children. In her younger years she worked as a telephone operator, and later opened a beauty salon in the basement of their home. She also worked as a bookkeeper for several local businesses in Monticello. Don and Elaine helped establish the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene and remained very active in the Church for many years. After Don's retirement, they moved to Florida where they spent many happy years. Missing their family, they moved back to New York and settled in Monticello where they remained until their deaths.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Chase, and her brother, Arthur Blakesley Jr. She is survived by her children: Kathy Braswell of Long Island, NY, Cindy Brickley (Doug) of Bainbridge Island, WA, Donald Chase of Middletown, NY, Janie Zieres (Dennis) of Monticello, NY, and Ron Chase (Terry) of Chestnut Ridge, NY; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
"Mom, we love and miss you. Someday we will see you again!!"
The family has chosen to celebrate Elaine in a private service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rock Hill Church of the Nazarene.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com