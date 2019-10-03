Home

Elaine Maibaum

Elaine Maibaum Obituary
Elaine Maibaum
October 1, 2019
Walnut Creek, CA — Formerly of Liberty, NY
Elaine Maibaum (Nee Deutsch), residing at Sunrise Senior Living of Walnut Creek, CA for the last eight years, passed away on October 1, 2019 after several months in hospice care.
She attended Liberty Central School, class of 1956, and received a BA and MA from the University of California at Berkeley. She was a longtime resident of Berkeley CA where she was married and taught Spanish at Berkeley High School.
Elaine is survived by her brother, Dale. Preceding her passing were brothers, Barry and Ronald in 2012 and 2015 respectively.
She will be interred at the Workman's Circle Cemetery in Ellenville, NY where her parents, Bernard and Sylvia, and her brother Barry were buried.
Elaine liked teaching, cooking, hiking, and travelling. Elaine was 80 years old.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
