Eleanor Glebocki
November 7, 1930 - February 26, 2020
Goshen, NY
Eleanor Glebocki of Goshen, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was 89.
The daughter of the late Michael Kulak and Rose Greener Kulak, she was born on November 7, 1930.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan "Missy" Sosler and husband, Ray Jr. of Middletown; five grandchildren: John Glebocki and wife, Debbie of Middletown, Ray Sosler III and wife, Sally of Middletown, Ashley Sosler-Hernandez and husband, Nicholas of Brooklyn, Frankie and Hunter Glebocki of Bloomsburg, PA; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Sylvia Glebocki, Ray IV and Genevieve Sosler; two sisters, Rose Casler and Kathy Barker; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Glebocki Jr.; daughter, Patricia Ann Glebocki; two sons, Frank and Richard Glebocki; two brothers, John and Thomas Kulak; sister, Stella Cherry.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 27th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. A funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m., Friday, February 28th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020