Eleanor H.
Waldron-Boungard
October 25, 1932 - March 1, 2020
Monroe, NY
Eleanor H. Waldron-Boungard passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Friedrich and Isle Kruse Bluhm, she was born in New York, NY, on October 25, 1932.
Eleanor was the Bookkeeper for Carter, Milchman & Frank in Astoria, NY, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, NY.
Survivors include her children: Douglas Waldron of Sloatsburg, NY, David Boungard and his wife, Valli, of Winter Park, FL, Mark Boungard and his wife, Joyce, of Hurley, NY, Marilyn Hunt of Woodbury, NJ, Donna Tremblay and her husband, Steven, of Monroe, NY, and Barbara Boungard of CA; her seven grandchildren: Lindsay, Jessica, Jaclyn, Erik, Sandy, Kelly and Katy; and her five great-grandchildren: Emma May, Michael, Edie, Finn and Grace. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband, Adolphus Boungard.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5th in the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Mahwah Cemetery, 100 Island Rd, Mahwah, NJ 07430.
Memorial contributions may be made to , or by mail, America Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020