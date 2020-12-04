1/1
Eleanor J. Lawlor
1933 - 2020
November 17, 1933 - December 1, 2020
Beacon, NY - Formerly of Cornwall, NY, NY
Eleanor J. Lawlor, a former Cornwall, NY resident, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon, Beacon, NY. She was 87 years old.
The daughter of the late John Bradley and Julia (Hynes) Bradley, Eleanor was born on November 17, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY.
Eleanor was a retired Executive Secretary for Riviera Trading, Inc. in Manhattan, NY.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters: Maryanne (Lawlor) Vitiello and her husband, Gerald of Cornwall, NY and Debra (Lawlor) McGann and her husband, Neal of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY; her son: John Lawlor and his companion, Christina Mastrogianis of Cornwall, NY; seven grandchildren: Brian McGann (Lindsey), Lindsay McGann, Christopher McGann (Blair), Kaitlin Anderson (Kenny), Nicole Vitiello, Daniel Vitiello, and Joseph Palumbo; seven great-grandchildren: Jaidan, Maddax, Briella, Riley, Bradley, Shane and Troy.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Monday, December 7th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Canterbury Church
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
