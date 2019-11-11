|
Eleanor L. Bennett
April 4, 1928 - November 10, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Eleanor L. Bennett, a lifelong resident of Ellenville, NY, passed away on November 10, 2019 at Ellenville Regional Hospital. She was 91 years old. Eleanor was born on April 4, 1928 in Ulster Heights, NY; she was the daughter of the late George F. and Louise (Geiger) Muller.
Eleanor was a communicant of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church. She married the love of her life, Morton on January 7, 1951. He has since predeceased her. Eleanor enjoyed crocheting, knitting, sewing and gardening, but most of all she loved her family. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her children, April Draganchuk and her husband, Stephen of Greenfield Park, NY, Jean Miller and her husband, Randall of Ellenville, NY and James Bennett of San Diego, CA; her sister, Frances Muller of Ulster Heights, NY; her grandchildren, Kim Fischang and her husband, James, Kevin Draganchuk and his wife, Pia, Amber Ahles and her husband, Daniel and Jeffrey Miller and his wife, Elizabeth; her great-grandchildren, Abigail Miller and Hunter Miller.
Visiting will be held on Thursday, November 14th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N Main St, Ellenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday November 15th at St. Mary and St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Ellenville. Burial will follow in Fantinekill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor's name to the Ellenville Regional Hospital, 10 Healthy Way, Ellenville, NY 12428.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019