Eleanor L. Sloan

July 25, 1923 - June 28, 2020

Warwick, NY - Formerly of Newburgh, NY

Eleanor L. Sloan, of Warwick, formerly of Newburgh, entered into rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 96.

Daughter of the late James and Adelaide (Thompson) Lamont, she was born in Newburgh on July 25, 1923.

Eleanor was a retired teacher's aide for the Newburgh Enlarged School District.

Survivors include two sons, Robert (Cathleen) Sloan of Highland Lakes, NJ and Leslie (Dale) Sloan of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, John Allen of Port Jervis, NY, Matthew Sloan of Ellenville, NY and James (Andrea) Sloan of Folsom, CA; and five great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Samuel G. Sloan, Jr., in 2012, Eleanor was also predeceased by a brother, William Lamont and a sister, Mildred Olsen.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m.

at White, Venuto, and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

Plans for a Committal Service, at Cedar Hill Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.



