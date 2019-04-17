|
Eleanor "Ann" Leahy Williams
April 22, 1939 - April 13, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Eleanor "Ann" Leahy Williams of Ellenville, NY passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 79 years old. Eleanor was born on April 22, 1939 in Springfield, VT; she was the daughter of the late Reuben and Eleanor (Leach) Leahy.
Eleanor attended Stevens High School in Claremont, NH "Class of 1957". Shortly after graduating she enlisted into the United States Navy and this is where she met her husband Roger "Roy" Williams who was in the Marines. They married on April 26, 1958 in Georgia and began raising a family together.
Eleanor had retired from Letchworth Village where she worked as a cook. Following retirement she worked the State Hospital in Middletown, NY.
Eleanor was a member of the Stevens High School Alumni Association. She attended the Sunshine Adult Day Care Center in Monticello. Eleanor enjoyed reading and when she could no longer see enjoyed listening to audio books.
In addition to her husband, Eleanor was predeceased by her son, Roger K. Williams; great-grandson, Jonathon Edwin; brother, Richard "Dick" Leahy; sister, Nancy Levesque; son-in-law, George Schoonmaker and daughter-in-law, Tisha McKay.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Carrie Schoonmaker, Clark Williams and his wife, Laura and Brian Williams and his wife, Barbara; sisters: Barbara Leahy Putnam, Donna Leahy Cornett and Susan Leahy Paré and her husband, Phil; twelve grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visiting will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on her birthday, Monday April 22nd at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019