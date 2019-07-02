|
|
ELEANOR "ELLIE" R. LECH
October 13, 1945 - June 29, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Eleanor "Ellie" R. Lech, of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on June 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 73 years old.
Daughter of the late George and Mable Rosenbergen, Ellie was born on October 13, 1945 in the Bronx, NY.
After graduating from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Business School, Ellie met the love of her life, John J. Lech. After they met, John was soon stationed in Alaska, they wrote letters back and forth and fell in love. Their love story was talked about by everyone who had the pleasure to know them. Tragically, Johnny was taken way too soon. Fortunately before passing, he gave Ellie two daughters whom she cherished. Ellie survived as a devoted, selfless and strong single mother, later becoming a wonderful grandma.
Ellie was a Volunteer at a local school and hospital. She was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and found joy in being a Red Hat Lady. She was a Court Clerk at the Town of New Windsor for 21 years retiring in 2011.
Ellie is survived by her loving daughters: Wendy Komsisky and Jennifer Lofgren both of New Windsor, NY; son-in-law: Frank Komsisky and grandsons: Tyler and Andrew; son-in-law: Arif Lofgren and granddaughters: Londyn and Charlee; her brother: George Rosenbergen, Jr. of the Bronx, NY; her sisters: Marion Gionta of Pearl River, NY and Margie Sorensen of New Windsor, NY. Ellie will also be dearly missed and always remembered as a caring and remarkable aunt, cousin and great friend to so many.
Her loved ones take comfort in this hard time knowing that she is with so many loved ones she lost throughout the years, especially her Johnny!
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held immediately following visitation: Rev. William Clark will officiate. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13th at Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum, 280 Secor Road, Hartsdale, NY.
Memorial contributions in Ellie's name may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 or , 237 Mamaroneck Ave # 205, White Plains, NY 10605.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 2 to July 4, 2019