Eleanor Rudinski
September 6, 1929 - February 23, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Eleanor Rudinski of Pine Island, NY, a retired Clerk for Orange County Department of Social Services in Goshen, entered into rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was 90.
The daughter of the late John & Stella Bolzan Rudinski, she was born on September 6, 1929 in Warwick, NY.
She was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island.
She is survived by sister, Sophia Morgiewicz of Pine Island; brother, Joseph Rudinski of Brookfield, CT; nieces, Rose, Jackie, and Donna; nephews, Vincent, James and Kenneth.
She was predeceased by brothers, John A. and Donald; along with niece, Susan.
A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020