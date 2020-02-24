|
|
Eleanor Sardo
March 30, 1932 - February 23, 2020
Florida, NY
Eleanor Sardo of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Peter & Mary Grace Tesoriero, she was born on March 30, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY.
Mom was a very feisty person with a big heart that had a strong will to live for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews and especially her cat Mush-Mush.
She is survived by her daughter, Constance "Connie" Sardo & fiancé, Ray Burns of Florida, NY; son, Joseph Sardo & wife, Linda of Nokomis Beach, FL; four grandchildren: Michael Sardo, Matthew Sardo, Mary Polacek & Thomas Sardo; four great-grandchildren: Sophia, Alice, Hanni & Tessa; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and her cat Mush-Mush.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Sardo; four sisters & two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 26th from 4 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY. A private cremation will follow the mass and burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Fire Department, PO Box 600, Florida, NY 10921 or to the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps, PO Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020