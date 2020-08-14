Eleanor T. Bakker
February 20, 1941 - August 14, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Eleanor T. Bakker, of Cornwall passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was 79.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Kuzmicki) Podwyszynski, she was born on February 20, 1941 in Jamaica, NY. She was married to the late Leonard G. Bakker on May 21, 1966.
Eleanor graduated from the College of Mount St. Vincent in The Bronx, NY with a BS in Chemistry and from CW Post with a Master's of Business Administration (MBA). She worked as a chemist for SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY for many years. Later in life, she worked in various positions including for the U.S. Census Bureau, West Point, and Newburgh City Hall.
She was a proud grandmother, who enjoyed reading, doing word puzzles, and traveling far and wide to over 45 countries.
She is survived by her children: Karen Bakker and her husband, Daniel of Bowie, MD, Leonard J. Bakker of Cornwall, and Joseph Bakker, his wife Lisamaria, and their three children: Erik, Zakary, and MacKenzy of Union City, CA; and also by her brother, Joseph Podwyszynski of Queensbury, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh. Due to the continued public health of COVID-19, please know that facial coverings must be worn inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, New York 12550.
To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.