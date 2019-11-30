|
|
Elena Grace Wendland
May 9, 1943 - November 25, 2019
Middletown, NY
Elena Grace Wendland, 76 of Middletown, NY passed away on November 25, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY.
Grace was born on May 9, 1943 in Teaneck, NJ to the late Lawrence C. Decker and the late Elena Everett. She graduated from Pine Bush High School and earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Home Economics Education from SUNY Plattsburgh, followed by a Master of Science degree from Canisius College. Upon graduation from Plattsburgh she served for two years with the Peace Corps in Malaysia. She taught English and Home Economics at the high school level in Michigan and Pine Bush, NY. She was the consummate professional, holding offices in numerous organizations, including the local teachers union and the state Home Economics teachers association. Grace was named Teacher of the Year both locally and statewide and lived life on her own terms.
She greatly enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and traveling. She especially liked to plan holidays and parties for friends and family at the Lake House in Sullivan County. Old friends and new were always welcome at the festivities. Family and friends will also never forget the infamous camping excursions with Grace leading the way! Every holiday was always made special with Aunt Grace's homemade jams and trail mix. We loved her, as she did us, and we will miss her sweet smile and her ability to always take time to listen without judgement.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert Wendland; as well as her sister, Susan Fenton of Michigan; sister-in-law, Ginger Schneider and husband, Herb of New York; niece, Karen Shattuck and husband, Al of Wyoming, niece, Brenda Volpe of Florida, nephew, Gary Edmonds and wife, Aiko of Puerto Rico, nephew, Mark Edmonds of New York, niece, Heidi Maciejewski and husband, Kevin of Michigan, and nephew, Craig Fenton and wife, Stacy of Michigan; as well as many great-nieces and -nephews. Her cat Boots is also left to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepmothers, Loraine Decker and Mary Horton; her stepfathers, James Horton and Carl Simmonds; and her sister, Jill Edmonds.
Friends and family may visit from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Words of remembrance will being at 8:45 p.m. for anyone who would like to share a fond memory of Grace. Cremation will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940, The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson St, Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520, or Pine Bush Free Library, PO Box 63, Pine Bush, NY 12566.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019