Elena Negri
September 7, 1925 - March 14, 2020
Formerly of the Bronx and Newburgh, NY
Elena Negri, formerly of the Bronx and Newburgh, passed away at home in Queensbury on March 14, 2020.
Born Hélène Marie Adele Sartori on September 7, 1925 in Paris, France to the late Marianna Tiramani and Luigi Sartori.
Elena moved to the village of Sartori in Italy with her family in 1939. During World War II, she lost her beloved brother, René. It was also during the war that she caught the eye of a handsome, young Partigiano. She married Giovanni Negri on August 23, 1946 and they had three children. The family moved to Manhattan in 1961 and then settled in the Bronx where she raised her family. In 1990, Elena and Giovanni moved once more to Newburgh, NY. There she sewed, knit, cooked, and continued to be the backbone of her growing family. Their home was the scene of many wonderful family gatherings.
Elena was predeceased by her parents, Marianna and Luigi, her brother René, her sisters Maria Sartori and Giuseppina Gennari, and her daughter-in-law Patricia Negri. She was also predeceased by her cherished husband, Giovanni Negri.
Elena is survived by her three children, Luigi Negri and his wife Ivelisse, Caterina Negri and her husband David, and Franco Negri and his wife Sharon; her six grandchildren John Carl Negri, Lisa Marino and her husband David, Tanya Negri, Cristina Kirkpatrick and her husband Brendon, Marisa Negri, and Nicole Negri. Her six great-grandchildren Alexandria Negri, Giuliana and John Marino, Wallace, Harrison, and Bradley Kirkpatrick. Former daughter-in-law, Karen Negri, many nieces and nephews in the United States and Italy, as well as many friends.
The family would also like to thank the many doctors, nurses, and aides who helped to take care of Elena in Newburgh and Queensbury.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial and burial will follow at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020