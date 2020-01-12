|
|
Elenor Gruehr
March 17, 1925 - December 29, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC - Formerly of Matamoras, PA
Elenor Gruehr, 94, passed away quietly at Grand Strand Health Wilson Senior Care in Myrtle Beach, SC on December 29, 2019, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. Elenor moved to Myrtle Beach in May, 2017 to be near her daughter, Kathy Warner Ruh.
Elenor was born March 17, 1925 in Hainesville, NJ, the daughter of Charles Utter and Maude Williams Utter. She married Nial W. Warner on February 4, 1945. They settled in Matamoras, PA and raised three children: Alan, Carol and Kathy Warner. The family spent many happy days playing and rowing the boat that Dad made, up and down the Delaware River.
Many years later, Elenor married Rod Gruehr of Milford, PA. They also had many happy years together. They traveled all over the U.S. bowling in tournaments. Elenor was also inducted into the Bowlers Hall of Fame many years ago. She and Rod loved to entertain their family and many friends with their gourmet cooking on the holidays. Her homemade pies were the best. Elenor also loved dogs; she had many over the years, including Susie Q, Rinky and Maxwell.
Elenor and Rod were both members of Hope Evangelical United Brethren Church in Matamoras.
Elenor is survived by a large family: three children, Alan Warner and his wife, Diane of Northampton, PA, Carol Warner Ruh and husband, Raymond of Matamoras and Kathy Warner Ruh and husband, Greg of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren: Debbie Hoffman, Traci Neff, Andrew Warner, Jennifer Reicherter, Amanda Taylor, Lauren Taylor and Stephen, Stancy and Corrie Greening; 19 great-grandchildren and eight great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two step children, Sally D'Anniballe of Steubenville, OH and Jonathan Gruehr of Milford, PA.
Elenor was predeceased by her husband, Rod; her grandson, Alan Warner Jr.; her granddaughter, Gianna Taylor and her step son, Andy Gruehr of Ohio.
Burial will take place in Hainesville, NJ in the spring at the convenience of the family.
Many thanks go to our sister, Kathy Ruh, for the many ways she assisted our Mother during her stay in Myrtle Beach.
Contributions may be made to the Deerpark Humane Society, 199 Route 209, Huguenot, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020