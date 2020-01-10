|
Eleoma L. Geno
October 29, 1939 - January 6, 2020
South Fallsburgh, NY
Eleoma L. Geno, "Lin", age 80 of South Fallsburg, NY passed away on January 6, 2020 in Ellenville Hospital.
Eleoma was born in Panama City, Panama and was the daughter of Stephen and Laurel Ford.
She attended Paraiso High School and graduated in 1958. She served as a Secretary in the United Nations and worked several years at Macy's as a supervisor. Lin enjoyed singing, and teaching others about God's love. She was also known as one of the best ping pong players in Paraiso High School. Eleoma also enjoyed volunteering at the Pregnancy Center in Monticello, NY.
Eleoma was survived by her husband, David B. Geno of South Fallsburg NY; and her three children: Esperanza Williams, Allegra Geno and David E. Geno; her brothers Vincent Jessie and Hernando Ford; her grandchildren: Daniel Geno, Braxton Williams, Laura Williams, Wyatt Williams, Adalina Geno, Alayna Geno, Alanna Geno; and a long list of nieces and nephews who are well loved by "Auntie Lin."
She is preceded in death by her siblings Franklin Ford, Evelyn Hogan, Earl Ford and Cecelia Thomas.
Funeral services will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th at Martinez-Morse Funeral Home, 33 Railroad Ave, Middletown, NY, with Pastor Carl Caskey of Calvary Baptist Church of Loch Sheldrake officiating. Burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 13th at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery in Liberty, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020