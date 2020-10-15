Elfriede E. "Ellie" Amend
April 23, 1934 - October 8, 2020
Monroe, NY
Elfriede E. "Ellie" Amend entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was born in Brooklyn on April 23, 1934 to parents Felix and Sofie Muller.
After graduating from High School, she entered the work force, becoming a bank teller at Marine Midland Bank, where she met her future husband, Charles Amend. The couple married in 1955, settling down in a house they purchased in Middle Village, Queens NY. Ellie stopped working to raise their three children. While raising them, she went back to school, and in 1981 graduated Cum Laude from Baruch College, where she received a BA in religious studies.
After the death of her beloved Charlie in 1982, Ellie re-entered the work force, working briefly for Philips Federal Credit Union and Albert Enger and Partners before she began to work for MasterCard, in the internal audits department. She continued working there until she retired in 1999, whereupon she relocated to Monroe, NY, to move in with her youngest daughter, Leslie and her family.
Ellie was a woman of deep faith and principle. She was active in the Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Woodhaven, NY, and the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, serving as an Elder and active volunteer in each of those churches. She had an extensive knowledge of the Bible, and woe betide any member of the clergy who thought they could stump her on Bible trivia! She enjoyed cross stitching and traveling in her younger years, and she was a voracious reader.
Her family wishes to acknowledge the care provided by Dr. David Ramos and his staff at Columbia Doctors of Monroe. Additionally, the family wishes to express their profound gratitude to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County for the care and comfort they provided to Ellie in her final days.
Surviving Ellie are her daughters: Carol Lovell (John) of Delran, NJ; Laura Babcock (Bruce) of New Brunswick NJ; and Leslie McInerney (Brian) at home; and her grandchildren, Amy Lovell-Cao (Tony), Matthew Lovell, William McInerney and Emma McInerney. She is also survived by her sister, Lidi Reuling in Alexandria, VA.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950, with a funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, or the food pantry at the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com