|
|
Elgin Allen Young
April 1, 1968 - September 20, 2019
Covina, CA
Elgin Allen Young was born April 1, 1968 to Eric Young Jr. and Ann Young at Monticello Hospital. Elgin was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved cooking and enjoyed the expressions of family and friends as they would eat the dishes he prepared. Elgin is pre-deceased by his grandmothers: Hjalmar, Lee and Eula (Ramon); grandfathers: Eric Sr. and Otha. He is survived by his parents, Eric and Ann Young of Monticello; brothers: Darren of Mt. Vernon NY, Eric of Charlotte NC, Ephfrim (Nikki) of Duarte CA, Deric of Monticello NY, Elliot (Marisol) of Liberty NY and Ebon of Monticello; sisters: Geraldine of Jackson MS and Helena of Hattiesburg MS; his sons: Elgin Jr. and Arron of Brooklyn NY, Ruben of Monticello NY and daughter, Tayla of Brooklyn NY; mothers of his children: Jackie of Monticello and Roxanne of Brooklyn NY; three grandchildren: granddaughter, Londyn and twins, Elijah and Isreal of Brooklyn; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. Elgin will be missed but not forgotten. "Let not your heart be troubled. Ye believe in God believe also in me" John 14:11. A memorial and repast will be held at Noon, Saturday Nov 9th at Bethlehem Temple Church 93 Fairground Rd., Monticello, NY. Pastor Michael Williams will officiate. The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love during this time of grief.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019