Elijah "Bud" H. Hyde
May 15, 1927 - July 26, 2019
Middletown, NY
Elijah "Bud" H. Hyde, of Middletown, entered peacefully into the Presence of his Heavenly Father, and of his Lord Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was 92. His family was at his side and rejoicing along with him as he reached the finish line, and while they have sadness here, they also have great joy at his welcome into Heaven.
Son of the late Russell and Amy (Gibson) Hyde, he was born on May 15, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA.
Bud was a retired missionary, serving for 42 years in Brazil with the Wycliffe Bible Translators, Waxhaw, NC. Upon retirement from the mission field in Brazil, he continued his work with Wycliffe at their Jungle Aviation And Radio Service (JAARS) center in Waxhaw.
Eager to serve his country during the Second World War, he left High School early in order to enlist in the US Navy in April 1945. After his recruit training, he was stationed on the aircraft carrier USS Midway. He was honorably discharged 11 months after the end of the war, upon which he returned and graduated from high school. In recent years he participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, which was a great highlight of his later years.
Bud earned a degree in electrical engineering from John Brown University, and then went to work for IBM. After a little over 3 years at IBM, Bud felt a calling from God to use his talents and gifts for God's glory in ministry. He enrolled in and graduated from the Philadelphia College of Bible with a B.S. This foundation proved to be the right mix for his work on the mission field, where he applied his acquired skills in electrical and mechanical engineering and his love for God and for the people God loves in a lifelong habit of service to others.
Survivors include his loving wife, Marjorie (Fletcher); three stepsons, Michael (Kym) Haney of Middletown, Dennis (Chris) Haney of Bloomingburg, NY and Todd (Noelle) Haney of Lowville, NY; one stepdaughter, Kelly (Dennis) Ashley of Walden; one brother Carl (Val) Hyde of Seminole, FL; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Hyde of Seminole, FL and Fern (Bob) Keesler of Honesdale, PA; a brother-in-law, Walter Clark (Nancy) of Bethany, PA; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bud was predeceased by his first wife, Rita Schweighofer, and one grandchild, Brock Haney.
A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Circleville Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 890 Goshen Tpk., Circleville, NY 10909. The Reverend James Braunius and The Reverend Dr. Dennis Ashley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud's name can be made to the Wycliffe Bible Translators at www.wycliffe.org, or to the Circleville Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550, or visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019