Elinor Joan Altmann
November 22, 1931 - January 1, 2020
Milford, PA
Elinor Joan Altmann, 88 of Milford, PA passed away, Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Town of Wallkill, NY.
The daughter of the late George and Elinor (Murphy) Fischer she was born November 22, 1931 in Queens, NY. She was married to the late William G. Altmann for 57 years.
Elinor is survived by her daughter Janet E. Hums and husband Gary Q. Hums of Westtown, NY; her favorite grandson, Dr. Erik Hums and his wife, Lauren and favorite granddaughter, Katelyn (Kate) Hums. Also survived by her sunshine great-granddaughter Addison Hums. She was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Amiee Altmann and sister Marilyn Fischer Suhr.
After retirement, she spent the next 15 years traveling to all 50 states, Mexico and Canada most times in their RV.
Elinor was involved in many organizations from Holy Trinity Church, Golden Ages, The Pioneers, Eastern Star to name a few. Elinor was also the ombudsman with the office of aging for Pike County. She will be loved and missed by all.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Dingmans Ferry, with Rev. Niels Nielson officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America (www.alzfdn.org). or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Delaware Crest, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020